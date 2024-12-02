Coinbase and Tink roll out Pay by Bank for crypto in Germany

Coinbase and Open Banking platform Tink have partnered to launch a new payment option that enables cryptocurrency purchases via Pay by Bank in Germany.

The service allows users to transfer funds directly from their bank accounts to Coinbase without entering card details or manually inputting data. The integration offers Coinbase customers in Germany the ability to buy and sell digital assets directly from their bank accounts using Tink’s Open Banking technology. The system facilitates account top-ups and payments through a direct connection between banks and Coinbase’s platform, aiming to streamline transactions and reduce reliance on traditional card-based methods.

Expanding crypto access through Open Banking

According to Tink officials, the introduction of Pay by Bank gives German users an additional method to manage crypto-related payments securely and efficiently from mobile devices. They added that offering direct bank transfers may encourage broader consumer participation in the digital asset market by simplifying the purchase process.

Representatives from Coinbase said the initiative forms part of the company’s ongoing efforts to improve access to cryptocurrency services in Germany. They emphasised that the collaboration reflects a continued focus on security and regulatory compliance within the market, while also expanding local payment options for customers.

Tink, which was founded in Stockholm in 2012 and later acquired by Visa, provides Open Banking infrastructure for payments, lending, and financial data services across 20 markets. The company maintains connections with over 13,000 financial institutions globally. Coinbase, listed on Nasdaq under the ticker COIN, operates a global trading platform for digital assets and supports institutional and retail clients in accessing the crypto economy.