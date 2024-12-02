Lava Network has launched its RPC engine to support stablecoins and tokenisation use cases, starting with Fireblocks and Wyoming’s state-sponsored stablecoin.

Blockchain RPC (remote procedure call) is the data interface essential for any wallet, app, or AI agent to access blockchain data, designed to offer institutional and permissionless blockchains with unified, accessible, and low-latency access to onchain data and transaction submission.

Fireblocks to use Smart Router

According to Fireblocks, more than 40% of decision makers think speed and reliability are key to selecting stablecoin infrastructures. As these assets drive growth in tokenised RWAs, exceeding 260% in 2025, traditional blockchain infrastructure is facing challenges. RPC has to scale so it can support mass customer demand and maintain low-latency, high throughput, secure node connections, and smooth onchain/off-chain integrations.

A robust RPC infrastructure is supporting blockchain adoption, especially as giants such as Amazon, Google, and Walmart are exploring USD-backed digital assets to reduce costs and expedite settlements. Lava Network’s core technology has the RPC routing engine at its core, introducing a unified stack designed to optimise blockchain connectivity and reliability across the network’s offering. Driven by the RPC Engine, the blockchain RPC Smart Router enables enterprises to deliver better uptime, complete with built-in failover, cross-validation, performance-based routing, and compliance-friendly audit trails.

Magma Dev, a Lava Network contributor, mentioned that stablecoins are the new transaction standard, driving value for RWAs. This pushes for enterprise-grade RPC infrastructure that is resilient and compliant. By helping Fireblocks’ blockchain RPC infrastructure, Lava Network is standardising access for mission-critical assets moving onchain. Fireblocks believes that regulatory-readiness and reliability is key for institutions looking to adopt stablecoin payments. Integrating the Lava-powered Enterprise Blockchain RPC Smart Router supports the multi-provider access layer that aligns with the company’s mission to provide secure and scalable payment and settlement infrastructure.