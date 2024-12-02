How to integrate crypto payments into your business

How can businesses adopt crypto? Eric Barbier, CEO of Triple-A, provides a hands-on guide for integrating digital currencies into payment systems.

For merchants and traditional payment providers, navigating the payment ecosystem can be complex, especially when it comes to adopting digital currencies. However, expanding payment capabilities to include crypto can unlock new opportunities, helping to reach more customers, generate revenue, and stay ahead in an evolving market.

The concept of digital currencies first emerged in the late 1980s, with the idea of ‘cryptographic money’. Today, thousands of cryptocurrencies have been circulated globally, with Bitcoin’s launch in 2009 marking a turning point. Stablecoins have become an enticing proposition for cross-border transactions, offering a reliable payment solution – especially for businesses serving customers in developing countries and emerging markets that lack cost-effective access to traditional banking rails.

The uptake of crypto payment solutions

Consumer demand for crypto payment options continues to grow, and businesses aiming to attract higher-spending customers are adopting digital currencies.

Digital currency payouts are an ideal solution for cross-border payments, saving on costs due to lower transaction fees and instant payouts. With no banking intermediaries involved and no chargebacks, the risk of payment disputes and fraud is eliminated. They also streamline transactions for global merchants, enabling them to reach wider markets by accepting USDT. Merchant adoption of crypto payments has been steadily rising, driven largely by market demand. Key users include those in the tourism and gaming industries, B2B vendors and sellers, freelancers, and businesses using digital wallets.

In a recent interview, Managing Director of Alternative Airlines, Sam Argyle shared that 52% of their bookings came from the US – a market where 30% of travellers prefer paying with cryptocurrencies. The 2024 surge in Bitcoin, which saw a 71% increase in value, coincided with the Average Order Value (AOV) from crypto users rising by 23%.

Grab, often referred to as the ‘Uber of Southeast Asia’ and one of the region’s leading superapps, has introduced cryptocurrency as an option for everyday spending. This is made possible through crypto top-ups on its digital wallet, enabling Grab users to easily off-ramp their crypto holdings. Meanwhile, luxury retailer Farfetch started accepting crypto in 2022 and found that crypto-paying customers spend, on average, 30% more in Average Order Value (AOV) than those using traditional payment methods.

How to send and receive payments in crypto

Sending and receiving digital payments can be done in several ways, but the most efficient method is through a licensed payment institution, like Triple-A. Their solutions bridge the gap between local and digital currencies and provide businesses with a secure and customisable payment process. With a crypto payment gateway, merchants can ensure compliance, security, and smooth settlement – all without the need to handle cryptocurrencies directly.

To send payments, the process is straightforward: deposit funds in fiat currency, wait for the payee’s request for a digital currency payout, and confirm the transaction.

To receive payments, merchants can enjoy faster and more cost-effective transactions with a white-label solution that is compatible with all wallets, with locked-in exchange rates. The process integrates smoothly into their existing payment gateway, enabling customers to select their preferred digital currency, confirm the payment, and complete the transaction in minutes.

How to choose the right partner

For businesses looking to integrate crypto into their operations, selecting the right payment gateway is crucial. Start by identifying the primary needs of your business, as this will help define the key considerations for choosing the ideal partner. Here are some of the most important considerations:

1. Compliance and licencing

Ensure robust security measures and legal compliance to protect your business and customers.

Safeguard against illicit activities like money laundering and terrorism financing.

Look for comprehensive screening, real-time monitoring, and instant fraud mitigation.

2. Volatility management

Opt for instant crypto-to-fiat conversion to minimise exposure to price fluctuations.

Support for major stablecoins (e.g., USDT, USDC, PayPal USD).

Settlement in your preferred local currencies.

3. Integration flexibility

Full control and flexibility with API integration.

Customisable payment flows tailored to your business’s unique needs.

No-code solutions, such as invoicing tools, for ease of use.

4. User experience

White-label, customisable payment experiences.

Compatibility with all crypto wallets.

Support for a wide range of popular and stable cryptocurrencies.

Instant payment confirmations.

As businesses seek new ways to grow, adopting cryptocurrency as a payment option – a fast, borderless, and secure solution – positions them ahead of the competition. Learn more: https://www.triple-a.io/.

This editorial piece was originally published in The Paypers’ Web 3 Payment Acceptance Report 2025. The report highlights the current landscape of Web 3 payments, including their rapid growth, high adoption rates, and underlying drivers. It also explores key players in the field, regulatory advancements, the role of AI in crypto and blockchain, and more.

About the author

Eric Barbier is a seasoned entrepreneur who founded and scaled global payments companies like Mobile 365 (acquired by SAP) and TransferTo (now Thunes & DT One). He is currently the CEO of Triple-A, a global payment institution licenced in the United States, Europe, and Singapore. With over 17 years of payments expertise, Eric also serves on the boards of fintech companies such as AMEEX, STC Pay, and Sleek.

About Triple-A

Triple-A is a global payment institution licenced in the United States, Europe, and Singapore, enabling businesses worldwide to pay and get paid in both local and digital currencies. We empower businesses such as Razer, Farfetch, Alternative Airlines, Du, and Grab to reach over 560 million digital currency owners, boost revenue, and optimise costs through stablecoin and cryptocurrency payments, while eliminating volatility, custody, and compliance risks.