US Representatives Sam Liccardo and Young Kim have introduced the Payments Access and Consumer Efficiency (PACE) Act, a bipartisan bill designed to allow qualified non-bank payment companies to access federal payment systems directly.

Through the PACE Act, legislators aim to reduce the number of intermediary layers through which consumer transactions currently pass.

Under the current framework, consumer payments through non-bank payment applications often route through multiple layers before reaching their destination, adding delays and costs. The PACE Act would allow qualified payment providers, including those holding 40 or more money transmitter licences, to obtain direct access to a subset of Federal Reserve payment services through a tailored account structure, subject to OCC supervision and a uniform federal regulatory framework.

Key provisions and consumer protections

The legislation includes simplified federal registration for qualified payment companies with defined government review deadlines, a requirement that consumer funds be fully backed and held separately from company assets, direct access to certain federal payment networks for approved providers, federal regulatory examination and enforcement powers, and consumer-priority insolvency protections ensuring customers are prioritised in fund recovery if a company fails.

Furthermore, the bill has received endorsements from the Financial Technology Association, Blockchain Association, The Digital Chamber, and the Crypto Council for Innovation. Endorsing organisations highlighted the current exclusion of digital asset payment companies from federal payment infrastructure that competing institutions can access, and described the bill as a step toward aligning US payments infrastructure with leading economies.

Talking about the move, representative Liccardo said the act would reduce bank fees borne by American families by enabling broader access to faster and more reliable payment systems. Representative Kim noted that Americans should not have to wait days to access their own money or pay extra to move it.