NewsRegulations

DFSA launches consultation on Islamic finance regulatory framework enhancements

IM

Iulia Musat

06 May 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
regulationIslamic financeShari'a complianceendorsement requirements
Countries:
United Arab Emirates

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