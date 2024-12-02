Iulia Musat
14 Apr 2026 / 5 Min Read
EBA harmonises SEPA Regulation reporting from national competent authorities
Dubai's VARA rolls out regulatory framework for virtual asset exchange-traded derivatives
Ukraine's national bank simplifies Open Banking payment initiation requirements
Uzbekistan introduces stricter digital banking verification requirements from April 2026
Gr4vy launches Agentic Development Kit to support merchants in AI-driven commerce
Grab launches 13 AI-powered features across consumer, travel, and merchant services
OwlTing integrates Visa Direct into OwlPay to enable debit card USDC on-ramp
Nevermined integrates Visa Intelligent Commerce and x402 for autonomous AI agent payments
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