The European Banking Authority (EBA) has published a Decision harmonising how National Competent Authorities (NCAs) report data under the SEPA Regulation, introducing a single reporting channel through the EBA and reducing the administrative burden on national regulators.

According to the official press release, the Decision takes effect immediately.

Under the existing framework established by the European Commission's Implementing Regulation, payment service providers are required to report data on charges for credit transfers and payment accounts, as well as the share of transactions rejected due to EU sanctions. The EBA's Decision simplifies the second step of this reporting chain, from NCAs to the EBA and the European Commission, by consolidating submissions through the EBA rather than requiring separate reporting to both bodies.

Reporting structure and data quality obligations

Under the new arrangement, NCAs will report exclusively to the EBA, which will then make the data available to the European Commission. The Decision also clarifies that where NCAs already hold some of the required data, they are responsible for ensuring its accuracy and completeness without re-collecting it from payment service providers.

The harmonised reporting supports the European Commission's monitoring obligations under Article 15 of the SEPA Regulation, which requires annual reporting on the level of charges for credit transfers, instant credit transfers, and payment accounts, as well as the share of rejected national and cross-border payment transactions resulting from targeted financial restrictive measures. The framework also covers data on the volume and value of instant credit transfers in EUR sent by payment service providers in each member state.

The Decision amends the Annex to the EBA's EUCLID Decision to incorporate the new reporting requirement. The move forms part of the EU's broader effort to ensure consumers benefit from access to instant credit transfers across the bloc and that instant payments are not priced above standard credit transfers.