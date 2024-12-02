Gr4vy, a US-based cloud-native payment orchestration platform, has announced it is fully ready to support agentic payment transactions through its orchestration layer and has launched the Agentic Development Kit (ADK), designed to help merchants build and deploy AI-native storefronts within conversational AI platforms, including ChatGPT.

The ADK runs on the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and enables embedded shopping and checkout experiences within conversational interfaces. Once live, merchant storefronts connect to Gr4vy through a single API, giving access to existing payment stacks or over 400 payment methods and payment service providers. Gr4vy's orchestration layer provides real-time routing, retries, fraud rules, and dynamic transaction workflows within a PCI Level 1-compliant environment. Merchants also gain visibility into agentic transaction performance, enabling conversion optimisation and routing refinement.

Market context and merchant readiness

The launch addresses a structural gap between the growing role of AI in commerce discovery and the payment infrastructure available to support it. According to Morgan Stanley research cited by Gr4vy, 23% of US consumers have already made a purchase using AI in the past month. However, existing payment stacks were not designed for AI-driven environments, leaving merchants without the infrastructure or visibility required to operate effectively in those channels.

Furthermore, Gr4vy has indicated it is already enabling agentic payments inside ChatGPT. The ADK provides a structured framework for merchants to extend that capability without rebuilding their existing payment infrastructure, using Gr4vy's orchestration layer as the control and routing layer for AI-initiated transactions.

Commenting on the news, John Lunn, Founder and CEO of Gr4vy, noted that AI is quickly becoming part of the checkout journey and that the Agentic Development Kit provides merchants with a structured way to adopt the model using the right infrastructure layer rather than rebuilding their payments stack.