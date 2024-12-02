Iulia Musat
07 Apr 2026 / 5 Min Read
Ukraine's national bank simplifies Open Banking payment initiation requirements
Uzbekistan introduces stricter digital banking verification requirements from April 2026
Canada publishes stablecoin framework with Bank of Canada as regulator
RBA to ban card surcharging and reduce interchange fees from October 2026
NBO and Ooredoo Fintech signs a MoU to optimise digital financial services in Oman
Titan launches banking-native AI models for regulated financial institutions
Chime launches Chime Prime premium banking tier with 5% cash back and travel perks
Cross River raises USD 50 mln in equity from T. Rowe Price to scale Embedded Finance
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