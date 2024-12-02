NewsRegulations

Uzbekistan introduces stricter digital banking verification requirements from April 2026

IM

Iulia Musat

07 Apr 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
digital bankingbiometric authenticationOTPmobile paymentsliveness detection
Countries:
Uzbekistan

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