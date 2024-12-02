The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced updated registration and verification requirements for digital banking services, taking effect from 22 April 2026.

According to the regulator, the rules apply to mobile applications, websites, and other online services operated by credit and payment organisations in the country.

The new framework introduces additional verification stages for user registration and bank card linking. A central requirement is that a user's phone number must be registered in their own name and match their personal identification number. Where the data does not match, registration or card linking will be automatically rejected, with users notified via SMS.

Authentication standards and card linking restrictions

The updated rules introduce multi-factor authentication across digital banking services. Users will be required to confirm login attempts through passwords and one-time passwords (OTP), while linking a bank card will additionally require biometric verification, including facial recognition. If the phone number associated with a bank card differs from the user's registered number, the system will block the process and issue a notification.

Furthermore, OTP codes must now be a minimum of six digits, valid for 59 seconds, and automatically cancelled after three incorrect attempts. Repeated failed attempts will result in a temporary 15-minute restriction on user activity.

The framework also mandates real-time biometric identification using liveness detection technology to verify physical user presence during authentication. Organisations outsourcing biometric verification are required to define liability for damages arising from system failures or security breaches.

The announcement follows Uzbekistan's earlier introduction of an Account-to-Account transfer system enabling direct transactions across different banks. Digital payment adoption has grown rapidly in the country, with a joint survey by the Central Bank and the Asian Development Bank finding that 72% of respondents used digital payments in 2025, up from 39% in 2021.

Back in December 2025, Uzbekistan also advanced a revision of its digital asset rules, aiming to enable regulated use of stablecoins for payments. The country also sought to establish a framework for tokenized securities from early 2026.