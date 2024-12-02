Grab, a Southeast Asia-based superapp, has announced the launch of 13 AI-powered products at its annual GrabX event in Jakarta on 8 April 2026.

The launches span consumer lifestyle, travel, and business empowerment use cases, all powered by the Grab Intelligence Layer, an AI infrastructure built on insights from 20 billion rides and orders.

Consumer-facing launches include Group Ride, which enables up to four passengers to share a vehicle with AI-sequenced routing and split payments, offering fare savings of up to 40% compared to solo rides. Grab More allows users to add orders from a second nearby merchant with no extra delivery fee, with AI synchronising delivery timing. The Grab AI Assistant acts as a personal AI concierge, able to surface restaurant recommendations, make bookings, and build checkout-ready shopping carts from a photo, voice note, or typed list. GrabMaps for Consumers extends beyond navigation to offer journey planning integrated with calendar data, real-time parking and EV charger availability, and indoor mall navigation.

A new Cash Loan product uses first-party Grab data and AI-powered underwriting to offer eligible users in Southeast Asia fast, in-app credit decisions without paperwork, targeting users with limited formal credit histories.

Travel and merchant tools

For travellers, Personalised Travel Experience consolidates airport information, passport reminders, gate updates, and arrival indoor navigation within the Grab app. GrabPay for Travel allows users to pay at merchants accepting national QR codes using home-issued debit or credit cards already saved in Grab, without requiring a local e-wallet or additional app. GrabStays provides in-app hotel booking through a partnership with Nuitee, with pre-filled payment details and GrabCoin rewards.

Merchant tools include Virtual Store Manager, which uses AI-powered computer vision on existing CCTV hardware to monitor hygiene, queue lengths, and foot traffic across multiple locations. Cloud Printer automates order routing between front counters and back kitchens, while Tap to Pay turns GrabMerchant-enabled smartphones into contactless payment terminals without dedicated hardware. Driver AI Assistant provides driver-partners with voice-accessible guidance on policy questions and efficiency improvement in real time.

Talking about the move, Philipp Kandal, Chief Product Officer of Grab, said the products launched at GrabX are designed to act as a smart companion for consumers, merchants, and drivers, handling manual tasks so users can focus on their day.