The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has amended its Open Banking regulation to reduce the list of mandatory details that Payment Initiation Service Providers (PISPs) must include in payment instructions when initiating transactions.

According to the regulator, the changes were approved by NBU Board Resolution No. 32 dated 31 March 2026 and took effect on 3 April 2026.

The amendments modify the Regulation on Open Banking in Ukraine, originally approved by NBU Board Resolution No. 80 dated 25 July 2025. Under the updated requirements, PISPs are no longer required to populate the payment instruction field specifying the name of the recipient's payment service provider. This obligation has been reassigned to the Account Servicing Payment Service Provider (ASPSP), which will complete that detail on its side in accordance with existing regulatory requirements.

Practical impact and regulatory context

The change streamlines the payment initiation process by reducing the information burden on PISPs at the point of initiating a transaction, while ensuring the complete set of mandatory payment instruction details, as specified in the NBU's Instruction on non-cash payments in the national currency, approved by Resolution No. 163 dated 29 July 2022, is still included in the final payment instruction. The NBU stated that the goal of the amendment is to simplify the use of Open Banking services for end users.

The adjustment reflects ongoing regulatory refinement of Ukraine's Open Banking framework, which has been under active development since the foundational regulation was adopted in mid-2025. By redistributing the requirement to populate certain fields from the initiating party to the account-holding institution, the amendment reduces friction in the Open Banking payment flow without altering the completeness of payment instructions.

In an interview for The Paypers, Andriy Dubas, President of the Association of Ukrainian Banks, expanded on Ukraine's Open Banking model and its potential to facilitate competition, inclusion, and digital growth in finance. He mentioned that the main objective of the Association was to create a modern, competitive, and digitally integrated banking ecosystem that met European standards and the needs of Ukrainian citizens and businesses.