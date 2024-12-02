OwlTing Group, a US-listed blockchain technology company, has announced an expansion of its collaboration with Visa to integrate Visa Direct into OwlPay's payment infrastructure, creating a debit card-to-wallet on-ramp for USDC stablecoin acquisition.

The capability is now live within OwlPay Harbor, OwlTing's global on/off-ramp infrastructure. The integration allows eligible US users to fund USDC workflows directly from a linked debit card without requiring a separate cryptocurrency exchange account. According to US Federal Reserve data, 74% of US consumers use a debit card every month across a payment ecosystem processing USD 4.7 trillion in annual purchase volume, making debit-card funding a significant potential on-ramp for mainstream stablecoin access.

Consumer and enterprise applications

For enterprise and platform partners using OwlPay Harbor, the Visa Direct integration allows them to offer card-funded USDC acquisition to eligible US users without building an independent exchange infrastructure. For consumers, eligible users can access the on-ramp through OwlPay Wallet Pro, OwlTing's non-custodial wallet, by linking a US debit card and initiating a USDC transaction through a streamlined authorisation flow, with funds available upon settlement.

Once funded, users can spend USDC via gift cards at leading US retailers, transfer assets to third-party platforms, or send funds globally through integrated settlement channels, including direct pushes to eligible Visa debit cards, local bank account transfers via the Circle Payment Network, or cash pickup through MoneyGram. OwlPay Cash, OwlTing's consumer remittance application, will integrate the Visa Direct on-ramp in a subsequent phase, enabling a seamless transition from debit card funding to cross-border stablecoin transfer within a single flow.

OwlTing holds money transmission licences or their equivalent in 41 US states. All US money transmission services are provided by OwlTing USA, Inc.

Commenting on the news, Darren Wang, Founder and CEO of OwlTing Group, said the integration connects the debit cards most Americans already use to digital dollar infrastructure, meaningfully reducing the friction that has kept stablecoins out of everyday financial life. Vira Platonova, Global Head of Visa Direct, said Visa Direct connects new forms of value with existing payment systems backed by the security and compliance needed to support transparent flows.