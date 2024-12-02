Nevermined, a US-based agentic commerce infrastructure company, has announced an integration combining Visa Intelligent Commerce with x402, the internet-native payments protocol developed by Coinbase, to enable AI agents to purchase digital goods and services autonomously on behalf of users and businesses.

Merchants receive payments through their existing payment service providers, including Stripe, without requiring additional integration.

The system allows cardholders to enrol their Visa cards through the Visa Intelligent Commerce integration and authorise AI agents to spend within clearly defined rules, including total budget limits, per-purchase caps, merchant restrictions, and time-based validity windows. Cardholder data is protected throughout the transaction flow through VGS secure vault infrastructure, ensuring sensitive information is not exposed to agent operators.

Addressing digital content monetisation

The integration addresses a growing commercial problem for publishers, data providers, and digital service companies: AI agents increasingly consume content and data across the internet, but there has been no practical mechanism for these businesses to monetise individual asset consumption by machines rather than humans. The result has typically been a binary choice between blocking agent access entirely or allowing consumption without revenue.

With Nevermined's integration, agents can request and pay for discrete digital assets, individual articles, single dataset queries, or specific API responses, through x402, with payment processed via the merchant's existing infrastructure. Nevermined provides economic orchestration, policy enforcement, and metering within the transaction path.

The solution is designed to be framework-agnostic, supporting agents built with leading AI agent frameworks rather than requiring a proprietary development stack.

Commenting on the news, Don Gossen, Co-Founder of Nevermined, said the integration makes autonomous agentic commerce real. Further expanding on this, Tanner Riche, Vice President of AI Partnerships at Visa, said Visa Intelligent Commerce is built to enable AI agents to transact safely with clear controls in internet-native environments.