NewsPayments

Nevermined integrates Visa Intelligent Commerce and x402 for autonomous AI agent payments

IM

Iulia Musat

14 Apr 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
agentic paymentsAI agent commercedigital content monetisationfinancial services
Countries:
United States of America

News on Payments

Gr4vy launches Agentic Development Kit to support merchants in AI-driven commerce

14 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Grab launches 13 AI-powered features across consumer, travel, and merchant services

14 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

OwlTing integrates Visa Direct into OwlPay to enable debit card USDC on-ramp

14 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Nevermined integrates Visa Intelligent Commerce and x402 for autonomous AI agent payments

14 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Velera expands BNPL capabilities for credit unions with debit and Apple Pay installments

13 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Expert views on Payments

Key takeaways from MPE 2026

07 Apr 2026 / 8 min read / Payments

Why success at the till starts with the right payment partners

03 Apr 2026 / 10 min read / Payments

Worldpay webinar recap: agentic commerce – building for adoption, not autonomy

31 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Portugal: an analysis of payments and ecommerce trends

31 Mar 2026 / 8 min read / Payments

Agentic commerce: why OpenAI's checkout announcement is not a setback

30 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / Payments
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright