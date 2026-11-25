The Blockchain Security Standards Council (BSSC) has released new versions of its Token Integration and Node Operation standards, along with new audit frameworks that provide guidance on how to evaluate conformance. BSSC is also publishing example evaluations of real tokens to show how the Token Integration Standard can be applied in practice. BSSC is an industry-led body that develops security standards for organisations working with blockchain technology.

Wider token coverage, including Solana

Token Integration Standard Version 2 expands the specification to cover several Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) token types as well as Solana tokens, allowing organisations to evaluate a wider range of digital assets against a common set of requirements. The accompanying Token Integration Audit Framework explains the intent behind each requirement, the evidence that is relevant, and how to determine whether requirements have been met.

According to BSSC, the audit framework has also helped AI agents support evaluations by substantially reducing irrelevant claims and false results. The example token evaluations are intended as practical guidance and do not represent BSSC certifications or guarantees of a token's security.

Node operation and standardised reporting

Node Operation Standard Version 3 updates the requirements for organisations that operate blockchain nodes, and its new audit framework provides guidance on evaluating how those requirements are applied. BSSC is also introducing standardised report generation for its audit frameworks, to help organisations document evaluation results in a consistent format. The standards and audit frameworks are published on BSSC's website.

The releases add to BSSC's earlier work, including its Blockchain Transaction Lifecycle Security Standard, which covers securing transactions from creation to execution, and Version 2 of its Smart Contract Security Standard. Adam Rak, Executive Director of BSSC, said the updates expand the standards while giving organisations more practical resources to apply and evaluate them, which is essential to making consistent security practices easier to adopt across the industry.