As B2B commerce grows more complex, Inez Berkhof-Hollander, EMEA Vice President, TreviPay, explores how connected payments infrastructure helps finance teams scale while meeting buyer expectations.

Connected order-to-cash infrastructure helps finance teams support buyer choice without creating new manual processes for every channel or market.

B2B payments get harder to manage as commerce expands across channels and markets. A new sales channel may give business buyers another way to purchase while leaving the seller’s finance team with another system to reconcile. International growth brings different invoice requirements and payment preferences. As those changes accumulate, so do reconciliation, exceptions, and manual work across order-to-cash.

McKinsey’s B2B Pulse found buyers now use an average of 10 interaction channels across the buying journey. More choice creates commercial opportunity, but it also tests whether the order-to-cash process can scale with more transactions and buyer requirements.

Many companies have modernised individual parts of the process as new needs emerge. The result can be a collection of tools that solve individual needs while finance still connects data, resolves invoice issues, and reconciles payments across systems.

Where modernisation stops scaling

Point solutions become harder to manage when they improve individual workflows without connecting the transaction from purchase through reconciliation. As volume grows, so does variation across buyers and markets, from invoice formats and payment preferences to credit terms and local requirements.

At lower volumes, finance teams can often absorb those gaps with manual fixes. An invoice gets corrected, a payment is matched by hand, or a missing field is chased down after the fact. But workarounds built for occasional exceptions become harder to sustain as transaction volume increases. Add another market or sales channel, and the workaround itself becomes a bottleneck to scale.

Connected infrastructure shifts the focus from improving individual workflows to keeping the transaction connected across order-to-cash.

Complexity compounds across order-to-cash

Many problems that surface in receivables begin earlier in the transaction. Decisions made at purchase affect whether an invoice can be approved and whether an incoming payment can be matched quickly and accurately to the right invoice. A missing purchase order reference, for example, can lead to a rejected invoice, a dispute, or delayed payment. The problem reaches finance downstream, but its source is often upstream.

The impact extends beyond processing time. When credit, invoice, and payment data sit in different systems, finance teams have to assemble the full picture before they can assess exposure or understand when cash is likely to arrive. The result is slower forecasting, less visibility into exposure, and more uncertainty around working capital.

Cross-border growth introduces market-specific requirements. Businesses operating across the UK and Europe must adapt to regulatory requirements and e-invoicing mandates that differ by market. Local requirements may change, but finance still needs a consistent way to manage transactions from purchase through reconciliation across markets.

Buyer flexibility raises the bar for infrastructure

The same flexibility that creates commercial opportunity for sellers also creates more complexity behind the transaction. TreviPay’s 2026 buyer research shows payment and invoicing flexibility both influence supplier choice. In the UK, 76% of buyers say offering trade credit alongside credit cards is important when choosing a supplier, while 82% say invoice customisation matters. Buyer choice therefore extends beyond how a business pays to how invoices are structured, delivered, and processed.

Supporting that flexibility without creating a different back-office process for every buyer or market requires a connected order-to-cash model. Keeping credit, invoicing, payment, and remittance information connected helps finance teams apply policies consistently, capture invoice requirements before billing, and identify exceptions earlier. Instead of reconstructing transactions after problems reach receivables, teams can focus more time on cash, exposure, and risk.

Build payment operations for growth

Before adding a sales channel or entering a market, finance leaders should understand how transactions will move from purchase through collection, where requirements will change and where manual intervention will still be needed. Instead of payments points solutions, connected infrastructure can provide greater visibility into receivables and credit exposure as those transactions grow.

Growth should increase transaction volume, not the number of manual processes finance has to manage. That is the clearest test of whether an order-to-cash model is ready to scale.

About Inez Berkhof-Hollander

Inez Berkhof-Hollander has extensive international experience creating and executing commercial strategies as well as building and leading commercial and operational teams across the EMEA region with a growth mindset and a focus on client centricity. Inez has spent her entire career in B2B payments & services and has a bachelor's in Small Business & Retail Management.

About TreviPay

TreviPay is the global B2B payments infrastructure partner for manufacturers, retailers, travel companies, and banks. With its fully managed platform, intelligent apps, and 40 years of buyer intelligence, the company helps buyers buy, and sellers grow and get paid faster. Behind the scenes, the company streamlines the order-to-cash process, from fast customer onboarding and predictive marketing to smart invoicing and settlement, all powered by AI that improves with every transaction.