Praxis Tech's CTO Guy Karsenti on why gaming's growth runs on payment orchestration, and why the economics are decided by what the layer does after the connection.

Every enterprise gaming operator running across markets already orchestrates its payments in some form. At that scale, no business relies on a single provider, and bringing all of them into one place, with performance tracked across each, is an established practice on which the industry's growth now depends. The connection to a myriad of payment processors, acquirers, payment methods, and more, however, is where the operating layer begins rather than where its value is determined. Orchestration in gaming has entered a second phase, in which connectivity is assumed and the economics are decided by what the layer does with each transaction thereafter.

The connection is only the start

What enterprise operators need from payments is a short list. They want customers in every market paying the way they prefer, more deposits completed first time and fewer lost when they fail, withdrawals that build trust rather than support-team requests, one clear view of analytics across every brand and region, and the ability to launch in new markets without starting from the beginning. None of those outcomes is a property of a PSP connection, which is why provider coverage has become a poor measure of how well payments are run.

Delivering all five together is the demanding part, and where specialised platforms like Praxis have earned their place as a PSP-agnostic connection point rather than a processor, adding a layer above the control an operator holds. The technical work beneath, from integrations and routing to retries and the token vaulting of payment details, matters only because it lets those results arrive together.

As every operator knows, all of this becomes real the moment a customer reaches the payment page. Cashier experiences designed for gaming carry the operator's own brand, present the methods each customer already recognises, and are built to convert, establishing trust, familiarity, and retention with every deposit and withdrawal.

Optimise the markets you already serve

Countless studies support the same conclusion, that without the right payment methods in place, the cost of acquiring a customer is lost at the Cashier. From the first deposit onward, the payment experience carries the relationship, which makes deposit and withdrawal the place where brand promise meets reality.

Optimising a market an operator already serves is rarely about adding providers, and far more about how existing ones are used, the order in which a customer sees payment options, and how quickly the platform responds when performance shifts. Optimisation engines apply the risk, fraud, and AI-routing checks that keep every payment secure and give it the best chance to complete.

Payment performance is a revenue line

Every completed payment is revenue the acquisition budget has already paid for, and a proportion will always fall short at the first attempt for reasons unrelated to the customer's intention to pay, which makes the response the deciding factor.

Gamified payment flows adapt in real time, adjusting the journey around a complication, offering an alternative method, amount, or route, and guiding the customer to a completed transaction that would otherwise be lost. For our merchants, this has meant recovering between 15% and 17% of payments on average, a substantial sum at enterprise volumes.

A single operating picture

Payments run across many providers, markets, and brands generate considerable data and little clarity, and the questions that matter most, i.e., which provider is underperforming and where the next opportunity lies, take too long to answer. Orchestration brings every transaction into a single view, with built-in AI tools handling analysis that once required manual effort. The result is one globally connected platform that gives operators a single consolidated picture of the whole and lets payments be run with the need for speed the gaming industry demands. The full operating model is set out in our Gaming Payments Operating Model playbook.

What comes next

At Praxis, AI has already been introduced across the platform and the orchestration engine, and that work continues to improve how transactions are routed, optimised, analysed, and recovered across an enterprise's payment ecosystem.

It is work being done carefully, with full consideration that, as a fintech company, we must keep the operator firmly in charge of their payments, much as autonomous cars can drive themselves while the driver always remains at the wheel. This is the approach that guides our platform's AI functions, ensuring the operator remains in control while delivering greater performance.

About Guy Karsenti

Guy Karsenti is the Chief Technology Officer at Praxis Tech, where he leads development of the company's Payment Orchestration Platform. With over 30 years of experience in cybersecurity and payment systems, Guy combines deep technical knowledge and managerial experience with strategic business vision. His expertise in designing secure, scalable payment infrastructure helps merchants optimise transaction processing, increase approval rates, and expand globally.

About Praxis Tech

Praxis Tech provides payment orchestration infrastructure for merchants operating globally. Through a single integration, the platform connects businesses to hundreds of PSPs, acquirers, and alternative payment methods. Praxis enables intelligent transaction routing, payment optimisation, and unified control over providers and payment performance, helping merchants improve approval rates and manage payments across multiple markets from one platform. Learn more at praxis.tech.