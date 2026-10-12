More than 50 currencies, over 190 countries, and named accounts in USD, GBP, and EUR are now accessible through a single offering from Yellow Card, a stablecoin infrastructure provider. Called Global Accounts, the product is designed to simplify how companies manage and transfer money between international markets. It is delivered through established banking partners, and all activity can be operated via one API or the firm’s Treasury Portal, giving businesses two routes to access the same set of capabilities.

Businesses can open accounts in their own name and send or receive funds through ACH, SWIFT, and Fedwire. Alongside these channels, local payment rails extend reach to more than 50 currencies across the supported jurisdictions. For platforms that need additional regulatory coverage, the service also supports managed bank account structures, enabling them to issue named accounts directly to their end customers. This means the offering is available both to businesses holding accounts for their own operations and to platforms providing accounts to the clients they serve.

Licensed foundations behind the launch

The release builds on Yellow Card’s existing payments infrastructure, which has processed more than USD 10 billion in volume and operates under nine active licences and registrations worldwide. The company provides banks, fintechs, and multinational businesses with access to US dollars, treasury management, and cross-border transfers, combining global reach with coverage of emerging markets. With Global Accounts, Yellow Card now adds named fiat accounts to these existing services.

Chris Maurice, CEO and co-founder of Yellow Card, framed the product around a common obstacle for expanding firms: the need to establish a new banking relationship each time they enter a market. In his view, Global Accounts provides a single operational layer for moving, managing, and accessing money across jurisdictions, removing the requirement to rebuild financial operations country by country. He described it as a step towards making international money movement as straightforward as operating locally.