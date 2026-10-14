YeePay, a payments technology company serving business-to-business (B2B) and enterprise customers, has been granted an electronic money institution (EMI) licence by De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), the Dutch central bank. The company described the Netherlands as a financial hub within the EU and the licence as a step in its European expansion. The Dutch licence adds to the UK EMI authorisation YeePay received from the Financial Conduct Authority earlier in 2026, giving the company two regulated bases in Europe.

Licence supports collections, payouts, and FX in Europe

According to YeePay, the DNB licence supports its ability to provide localised payment services to businesses operating across international markets, subject to applicable regulatory requirements. By combining local regulatory capabilities and financial infrastructure with its global payment network, the company plans to expand its global collection and payout, local account, and multi-currency foreign exchange (FX) capabilities. Its services cover more than 200 countries and regions, with real-time FX across more than 100 currencies.

The approval follows YeePay’s selection of ClearBank as its safeguarding bank in the UK and Europe in April 2026, a partnership set up to support its EMI applications with both the Financial Conduct Authority and DNB. Under that agreement, ClearBank’s infrastructure is set to provide YeePay with indirect access to UK and European payment schemes once its licences are approved, enabling it to issue named local virtual IBANs to merchant customers.

A growing international licence portfolio

The Dutch licence joins a portfolio of licences and registrations across several markets, including a Money Service Operator licence in Hong Kong, a Money Services Business registration in the US, and a money transmitter registration in Mexico. YeePay also holds Securities and Futures Commission licences in Hong Kong for Type 1, 4, and 9 regulated activities, alongside its EMI licences in the UK and the Netherlands. The company processes more than USD 720 billion in transactions annually and plans to deepen its partnerships with financial institutions as it builds out its cross-border offering.

Terry, Senior Vice President of YeePay, said the DNB licence is a key milestone in the company’s European strategy and that, alongside its UK licence, it will allow YeePay to strengthen its local presence and regulated service capabilities in Europe. Terry added that the company aims to provide international clients with a single payment solution for cross-border trade, supporting fund flows, transaction costs, and expansion into European and other international markets.