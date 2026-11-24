Worldline has relaunched Global Collect, its ecommerce platform for international travel and digital merchants, as a separately positioned brand within the group. The relaunch was announced on 24 November 2026, and the new brand identity is being rolled out from the same date. The business will have its own market positioning while continuing to rely on Worldline’s scale, infrastructure, and capabilities.

The relaunch is part of Worldline’s North Star 2030 strategy. Under that strategy, the company aims to accelerate growth in selected verticals by combining sector-specific expertise with modern technology. According to Worldline, Global Collect’s technology has been fully modernised and integrated within the group, and the business is building on growth momentum. Furthermore, the company said the rebrand is meant to give its cross-border payments offering for travel and digital merchants greater visibility.

Pierre-Antoine Vacheron, CEO of Worldline, described the relaunch as an example of North Star 2030 being put into practice. He linked it to the company’s wider transformation and its efforts to strengthen its position in core markets. Stijn Gasthuys, CEO of Global Collect, a Worldline company, said that over the past two years the platform has been modernised and its product for these verticals strengthened, with the focus on supporting clients as they expand internationally.

Scale and platform capabilities

Global Collect has three decades of experience in the travel and digital sectors. It processes more than EUR 23 billion in cross-border payment volume each year for over 600 tier-one brands. The platform provides access to more than 150 payment methods across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and North America, and the business has more than 600 payment professionals worldwide.

Under the tagline ‘The Global Payment Navigator’, Worldline has organised the brand around three areas. The first is sector expertise: Global Collect combines 30 years of travel payments experience with a growing presence in digital and knowledge of local markets. It also uses that knowledge to help merchants deal with complex payment ecosystems as they expand.

The second is client support: dedicated specialists and in-house consultants work with merchants to understand their specific challenges, interpret payment performance, and decide how to respond as their businesses and markets change. The third is technology. Global Collect runs a multi-acquiring platform that combines smart routing, payment visibility, and Worldline’s European acquiring backbone, with the aim of improving payment performance across markets.

Implications for cross-border merchants

The relaunch shows Worldline giving a specialised business unit its own identity while keeping it on group infrastructure. Worldline presents this as a way to let businesses with specific strengths within the group develop further. In addition, for travel and digital merchants, Global Collect is pitched as a single partner from initial launch through to later market expansions. It brings together local payment method coverage, multi-acquiring, and dedicated support.

Global Collect’s CEO said this approach should give clients a clearer route into new markets. Merchants in these sectors often have to manage several payment methods, acquirers, and regional requirements at the same time, and Worldline is aiming the brand at that operational need.