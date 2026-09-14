Worldline has launched a payment handler for the Universal Commerce Protocol, enabling merchants to accept AI-initiated payments.

According to the official press release, the company will focus on allowing merchants to accept payments initiated by AI agents across multiple platforms through a single integration.

Agentic commerce refers to purchases executed by AI agents acting on a consumer's behalf, rather than through conventional browsing and checkout journeys. According to the announcement, transactions carried out through AI agents could reach approximately EUR 2.8 to 4.7 trillion by 2030. The company notes that merchants adopting the technology early stand to benefit, provided their payment infrastructure can support it without added operational complexity.

How the UCP payment handler works

UCP provides a common language that allows AI agents to discover products and execute purchases directly, without requiring platform-specific integrations. Worldline's payment handler lets merchants declare their payment configuration once and, from that point, accept card payments, mobile wallets, and European payment methods across any AI platform connected to UCP. This is intended to allow merchants to support additional AI-driven sales channels as they emerge, without rebuilding or duplicating payment integrations for each one.

Availability through Global Collect

The payment handler is available through Worldline's Global Collect Payment Handler documentation, Worldline's cross-border payment platform. Gertjan Dewaele, VP Product & Technology at Worldline Global Commerce, described the integration as a universal adaptor built on UCP that securely bridges agentic commerce platforms and merchant back-end systems, with the aim of helping merchants prepare for agentic commerce and scale across multiple platforms over time.

The launch positions Worldline within a broader move among payment providers to adapt existing infrastructure to AI-driven purchasing flows, as protocols such as UCP gain traction among technology companies and merchants exploring new, AI-mediated sales channels.