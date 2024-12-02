Worldline and ABN AMRO have announced the extension of their long-standing payments partnership under a new long-term agreement, under which Worldline will continue to provide a range of payment services to the Netherlands-based bank.

The renewed contract covers card issuing and personalisation activities, SEPA Credit Transfers, Instant Payments, and support services across the payment value chain. Moreover, Worldline will also continue to support ABN AMRO's customer payment solutions through its technology infrastructure, which both parties describe as intended to support future digital payment journeys and services.

Partnership context and market relevance

The collaboration between Worldline and ABN AMRO spans several decades, making the renewal a continuation of one of the more established bank-processor relationships in the Dutch market. The agreement reflects a broader trend among European banks of maintaining or deepening partnerships with established payment processors rather than building proprietary infrastructure, particularly as the complexity of payment operations increases across instant payment rails, card networks, and regulatory compliance requirements.

Furthermore, the extension comes at a time of significant activity in the Dutch and broader European payments landscape. The EU's mandate for SEPA Instant Credit Transfer adoption, which required banks across the eurozone to offer instant payments from early 2025, has increased the operational demands placed on payment processing infrastructure, making reliable long-term partnerships a strategic consideration for banks of ABN AMRO's scale.

Commenting on the news, Madalena Cascais Tomé, Chief Processing and Financial Institutions at Worldline, said the partnership positions both companies to shape future payments innovation while strengthening sovereignty, resilience, and performance. Adding to this, Erica Kostelijk, Head of Product Unit Transaction Banking at ABN AMRO, noted that the extension ensures the bank's ability to offer a reliable and future-proof payments proposition to its customers.

Recently, Worldline also processed Belgium's first Wero online payment, with the Belgian Red Cross-Flanders being the first organisation to adopt the pan-European method for ecommerce. Additionally, the move positioned Belgium as the second European market after Germany to enable Wero for ecommerce transactions.