Workday and Google Cloud expand AI agent partnership

Workday and Google Cloud have expanded their strategic partnership to embed AI agents for HR and finance into employee workflows.

The collaboration combines Workday's Agent System of Record with Google Cloud's enterprise agent platform, creating a shared infrastructure where agents from both companies, as well as third parties, can operate across HR and finance workflows with built-in governance and security controls.

Central to the expanded arrangement is the integration of Workday's Sana Self-Service Agent into Gemini Enterprise. Employees can now submit queries through Gemini Enterprise and receive responses drawn directly from Workday, with permissions and policy rules applied automatically. Separately, Gemini has been designated the default AI model within Sana for Workday, replacing the previous model arrangement and providing multilingual support and advanced reasoning capabilities for HR and finance tasks.

Multi-agent infrastructure and data access

The partnership supports Agent-to-Agent (A2A), Agent-to-UI (A2UI), and Model Context Protocol (MCP) frameworks, enabling agents to share information and transfer tasks autonomously within a single workflow. In addition, Workday's Sana Self-Service Agent is available in Google Cloud's Agent Marketplace from the date of the announcement, with additional Workday agents expected to follow later in 2026.

On the data side, Workday and Google Cloud are strengthening the connection between Workday Data Cloud and Google Cloud Lakehouse through zero-copy technology. This allows data to be queried across both environments without being moved or duplicated, preserving security permissions in each system. Moreover, the integration is intended to support financial risk analysis and business trend monitoring, with agents able to convert those insights into automated actions. Workday Data Cloud is available to early adopter customers and is expected to reach general availability later this year.

Use cases available through Sana in Gemini Enterprise include employee self-service tasks such as checking leave balances, updating personal information, and reviewing payslips, as well as manager workflows such as bulk timesheet approval and performance review initiation. Finance users can query expense and travel policies and receive guided assistance for submitting requests.

Enterprise rollout and system integrator involvement

According to the official press release, Alphabet is among the organisations leveraging the partnership, using the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform to build and run a custom Workday agent for internal administrator workflows.

Workday and Google Cloud have also engaged three global system integrators (Accenture, Deloitte, and KPMG) in order to support enterprise deployment. These partners will work with clients to identify and implement agentic use cases across HR and finance departments, drawing on Google Cloud's recently announced innovation fund. KPMG cited the financial close process and HR self-service as priority deployment areas for clients.

The Sana Self-Service Agent in Gemini Enterprise is currently available in early access for eligible Workday customers.