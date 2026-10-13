WEX and Mastercard have partnered to launch a unified fleet payments network covering fuel, maintenance, tolling, and parking in Asia-Pacific.

The strategic partnership combines fuel, vehicle maintenance, tolling, parking, and other fleet-related costs in a single payment experience for businesses operating across the region. The companies describe the initiative as the first of its kind in Asia-Pacific and expect the programme to process billions of dollars in annual transactions as it expands into key regional markets.

The arrangement pairs Mastercard’s global network, which processed 175 billion transactions in 2025, with WEX’s virtual card issuing business and more than 40 years of experience in fleet management.

Fragmented costs in a growing market

The partnership targets a structural issue in fleet operations. Fuel, maintenance, tolling, and parking expenses are frequently handled through separate payment systems, which limits visibility over total operating costs and adds reconciliation work for fleet managers.

Market data cited by the companies indicate the scale involved. Fleet-card transaction volumes in Asia-Pacific were estimated at approximately USD 310 billion in 2025, representing 31% of global volumes, and are projected to grow at 14.3% a year through 2030. Despite this growth, operators in the region continue to deal with fragmented data and siloed legacy payment systems.

Matt Arthur, vice president and general manager, APAC Mobility at WEX, noted that fleets have historically relied on one card for fuel and a combination of other systems for the remaining expenses. According to the company, the new infrastructure is meant to give customers visibility over their operations as they transition to hybrid fleets and manage economic volatility.

Three areas of focus

The partnership is structured around three pillars. The first is a unified payments and data infrastructure intended to replace fragmented legacy systems, bringing traditional fleet costs together with broader business expenses in one view.

The second centres on spend management and data. It includes real-time, configurable spend controls and automated insights embedded in business workflows, alongside reporting controls on line-item-level data such as fuel types and litres.

The third addresses mixed-energy fleets, allowing businesses to manage traditional fuel, hybrid, and electric vehicles under a single account with one consolidated invoice. This reflects the operational complexity fleet operators face as their vehicle portfolios shift to include hybrid and electric models.

Anouska Ladds, Executive Vice President, Commercial and New Payment Flows, Asia Pacific, Mastercard, described transportation as a growth engine for Asia-Pacific, given its role in moving people and goods across a diverse region, and framed the collaboration as a combination of Mastercard’s network with WEX’s industry expertise.

Building on an existing relationship

The agreement extends a decades-long relationship between the two companies. WEX reports that it powers 50% of all virtual card payments in the travel sector, and that it processed more than USD 237 billion in total volume across its global commerce platform in 2025. The company attributes part of that scale to its long-standing joint development work with Mastercard.

For the wider ecosystem, the move represents an effort to apply WEX’s experience in travel and corporate virtual payments to the regional mobility sector. It also positions card-based infrastructure as a consolidation layer for fleet expenses that have traditionally sat outside fuel card programmes.