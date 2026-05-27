Vodacom M-Pesa Tanzania and PayPal have partnered to enable fund transfers between their wallets via the M-Pesa Super App.

The integration enables eligible M-Pesa customers to deposit funds into their PayPal wallets and withdraw PayPal balances back into their M-Pesa wallets. Access to the service is available through the M-Pesa Super App, where customers can link their PayPal accounts via a guided onboarding process. The partnership falls under M-Pesa's broader Global Payments Solutions offering.

Serving freelancers and cross-border earners

The arrangement targets a segment of Tanzanian users who participate in international digital commerce, including freelancers, developers, content creators, entrepreneurs, and gig economy workers. For this group, accessing earnings held in PayPal wallets has historically required additional steps or alternative routes; the direct withdrawal path to M-Pesa is intended to reduce that friction.

Cross-border payment access has become increasingly relevant across sub-Saharan Africa as remote work and digital service provision have expanded participation in the global economy. The ability to receive international payments into a widely used mobile wallet addresses a practical gap for users who may lack access to traditional banking infrastructure but rely on mobile money for day-to-day transactions.

M-Pesa operates as one of the most established mobile money platforms on the continent, with a presence across multiple African markets. In Tanzania, the M-Pesa Super App serves as the primary interface through which the company has been consolidating financial services, including global payment capabilities.

PayPal, for its part, has pursued interoperability with local payment platforms across emerging markets as part of its strategy to remain relevant in regions where mobile wallets hold stronger consumer penetration than card-based products.

Onboarding and service details pending

According to the announcement, further information on customer onboarding procedures, transaction limits, and service timelines will be communicated through official Vodacom Tanzania channels and the M-Pesa Super App. No specific launch date or transaction cap figures were disclosed at the time of the announcement.

Acting M‑Pesa Director Tulisindo Mlupilo noted that the integration reflects a commitment to connecting customers to global economic participation through digital financial services. In addition, Otto Williams, Senior Vice President, Regional Head and General Manager, Middle East and Africa, cited growth in digital commerce and remote work as drivers behind the decision to enable easier fund movement between the two platforms in Tanzania.

The partnership adds to a series of integrations M-Pesa has pursued to extend its utility beyond domestic mobile money transfers, positioning the platform as an access point for international financial flows in the Tanzanian market.