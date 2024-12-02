Viva.com has expanded its Tap on Any Device technology to support BLIK 6-digit code payments, allowing Polish merchants to accept the payment methods through a fully software-based checkout.

The update also enables ISVs and software partners to embed BLIK acceptance directly into their applications, removing the need for dedicated payment hardware.

By supporting BLIK on any smart device, from smartphones and tablets to self-service kiosks and vending machines, the solution delivers a scalable and locally relevant payment experience that can be rolled out across industries and European markets.

BLIK adoption continues to accelerate in Poland

BLIK has become a dominant force in Poland’s payments landscape, driven by high smartphone penetration and consumer demand for fast, mobile-first checkout experiences.

Industry data shows that mobile payments now account for a growing share of point-of-sale transactions in Poland, with double-digit year-on-year growth. BLIK’s 6-digit code model has gained traction due to its simplicity, strong authentication flow, and compatibility with both online and in-store environments. For merchants, this translates into faster checkout times, reduced dependency on cards, and higher customer preference alignment.

By integrating BLIK into its Tap on Any Device ecosystem, Viva.com enables merchants and ISVs to respond directly to these market trends. Software partners can deploy fully embedded, omnichannel payment experiences without managing fragmented integrations or investing in proprietary hardware.

Beyond BLIK, Viva.com’s Tap on Any Device platform supports more than 40 payment methods across 24 European countries. These include global card schemes such as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, JCB, and Diners Club, as well as local and alternative payment methods like Klarna. This unified infrastructure allows businesses to standardise payments across markets while remaining locally relevant.

Viva.com’s broader all-in-one business platform complements its payments offering with banking services, including real-time settlement, offline payments, fiscalisation, financing solutions, deposit accounts, and dynamic currency conversion. With features such as zero transaction fees when using the Viva.com Business Debit Card, the platform is designed to support merchants and software partners building modern commerce experiences.