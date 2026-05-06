Visa has announced the launch of its Visa Agentic Ready programme in Malaysia, with Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad, CIMB Bank Berhad, Hong Leong Bank, and Maybank enrolled as the initial participating issuers.

The programme provides a controlled, production-grade testing environment for issuers to validate how AI agent-initiated transactions operate before broader adoption.

The Asia Pacific launch covers ten markets, including Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Malaysia announcement follows a recent European launch as part of a global rollout of the programme.

Programme structure and issuer readiness focus

In its first phase, Visa Agentic Ready focuses on issuer readiness, giving banks a structured pathway to test, validate, and understand how AI agents initiate and complete transactions on behalf of consumers within the Visa network. The programme is powered by Visa's network capabilities, including tokenization, identity, risk management, and consumer controls, forming part of Visa Intelligent Commerce, Visa's broader portfolio of initiatives for trusted, AI-driven commerce.

The controlled testing environment is designed to allow issuers to build confidence in how agent-initiated payment flows work in real-world conditions before these models scale commercially. Additional partners are expected to join as the programme expands to merchants and ecosystem enablers.

Commenting on the news, Previn Pillay, Country Manager at Visa Malaysia, noted that the programme gives Malaysian issuers a practical and structured way to understand how agent-initiated payments could work on the Visa network before these experiences scale, while keeping people in control of how and when payments are made.

Furthermore, senior executives at each of the four participating banks described the programme as an important step in preparing for new transaction flows responsibly and in collaboration with the broader payments ecosystem.