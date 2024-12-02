Visa Direct has announced a collaboration with Moonrise, the payments infrastructure offering powered by Denmark-based challenger bank Lunar, to integrate local payment capabilities across the Nordic region.

The partnership gives Visa Direct access to domestic payment rails in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway through a single API, covering virtual accounts, pay-ins, and pay-outs across local payment schemes.

The collaboration builds on an existing relationship between Lunar and Visa, evolving it from individual point solutions into a more comprehensive, scalable payments offering for Visa Direct clients operating in or expanding into the Nordic market. Through the integration, Visa Direct extends its global payments platform with local Nordic accounts and payment infrastructure, enabling clients to deliver local market payment experiences without requiring multiple separate domestic integrations.

Nordic market complexity and local rail access

The Nordic payments market is characterised by highly developed but fragmented domestic infrastructure, with distinct payment schemes, regulatory requirements, and account structures across Denmark, Sweden, and Norway that present integration challenges for companies seeking to scale across the region. Access to true local accounts and payment rails, rather than relying solely on card or cross-border infrastructure, is increasingly a differentiating capability for global payment platforms operating in Europe.

By combining Visa Direct's global reach with Moonrise's local Nordic infrastructure through a single integration point, the partnership is designed to give Visa Direct clients greater speed, reliability, and operational consistency when accessing Nordic markets.

Commenting on the news, Ken Villum Klausen, CEO and Founder of Lunar, said Moonrise simplifies access to local payment rails, enabling global payment players to deliver local market experiences and scale in the Nordic region without the complexity of multiple domestic integrations. Adding to this, Philip Konopik, SVP and Head of Commercial and Money Movement Solutions at Visa Europe, said the collaboration expands Visa Direct's collection capabilities and combines global reach with local Nordic infrastructure for clients requiring both scale and regional consistency.