Visa Direct has announced its partnership with UnionPay International to enable real-time cross-border payments to Chinese Mainland cardholders.

Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to connect Visa Direct's card network to UnionPay International's (UPI) MoneyExpress platform. Once operational, the integration will enable secure and efficient cross-border remittances and business-to-consumer payouts to more than 95% of UnionPay International debit cardholders in the region of Chinese Mainland through the use a single connection.

Targeting a major remittance corridor

According to the official press release, the collaboration addresses Chinese Mainland as one of the world's largest remittance destinations. With this in mind, through the process of linking Visa Direct's global money movement network to UPI's MoneyExpress platform, the service aims to provide a consolidated channel for consumers and businesses worldwide to send funds into the region.

The connection was designed in order to support multiple cross-border use cases, including creator and freelancer payouts, contractor disbursements, reimbursements, and family remittances. According to company officials, the infrastructure is intended to securely operate at scale with real-time delivery capabilities. Cross-border remittances were also described as a key component of the organisation's international strategy, and the partnership aligns with digitalisation trends in global cross-border payments. Moreover, the service is expected to reduce costs and improve efficiency for overseas users sending money to Chinese Mainland, while also supporting partners across multiple markets.

Rollout timeline

The expanded Visa Direct connection to UnionPay International is set to become available for customers and clients in the first half of 2026. At the same time, the partnership represents Visa Direct's continued expansion into major global markets, with a focus on improving liquidity and delivery speed for cross-border transactions.

Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.