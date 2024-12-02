Banxware has partnered with Amazon to provide embedded financing solutions for sellers on the platform in Germany, marking the company's largest platform partnership to date.

The partnership, announced in February 2026, enables German Amazon sellers to access digital financing products provided by HypoVereinsbank (UniCredit) and Banxware directly through the Amazon seller portal. The embedded lending offering includes term loans between EUR 1,000 and EUR 250,000 through Banxware Sofortfinanzierung, with disbursement within 24 hours, and credit lines up to EUR 5 million through HVB FlexFinanzierung, with credit decisions within three business days.

The partnership provides access to approximately 47,000 merchants in Germany who sell products through Amazon. Amazon previously partnered with ING Deutschland for seller financing until summer 2025, offering financing solutions and credit lines up to EUR 750,000 before the bank changed its strategy.

Embedded finance for marketplace sellers

According to HVB's head of small and medium-sized enterprise business, Marin Brinckmann, the partnership enables the company to offer credit solutions directly on Amazon, where businesses conduct their operations. Each credit application is assessed independently, regardless of volume, with Banxware providing a credit score. For loans exceeding EUR 250,000, HVB conducts a final review.

Banxware was founded in 2020 by Miriam Wohlfarth and Jens Röhrborn. In mid-2024, the Germany-based fintech launched its first product in cooperation with HVB, enabling corporate clients of the UniCredit subsidiary to apply for digital instant financing. Banxware also operates partnerships with platforms including Lieferando and Zalando, as well as financial services fintech Qonto, to embed credit offerings.

The partnership positions financing within the Amazon ecosystem, where SMEs operate their businesses and manage sales operations. By embedding lending products directly into the platform, the integration aims to reduce friction in the financing process for sellers seeking capital for inventory, expansion, or operational needs.

HypoVereinsbank, part of the UniCredit banking group, provides the underlying financing products available through the Amazon integration. The bank operates across Germany and is part of UniCredit's European banking network.