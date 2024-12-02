Mastercard has introduced Mastercard Fleet: Next Gen, a portfolio of payment solutions designed for fleet operators across the Asia Pacific region.

Following this announcement, the solutions target fleet operators ranging from small and medium-sized enterprises to large logistics companies, addressing requirements for spend visibility, transaction controls, and data integration across fuel, maintenance, electric vehicle charging, and tolling payments.

In addition, the platform aims to consolidate payment data that typically exists in separate systems, while also enabling fleet managers to reconcile transactions and identify operational anomalies.

Market context and solution architecture

According to the official press release, the Asia Pacific fleet management market is projected to grow at an 18% compound annual growth rate through 2030. At the same time, fleet operators in the region are navigating cost pressures, sustainability requirements, and compliance expectations while also managing increasingly complex payment ecosystems.

Mastercard Fleet: Next Gen was developed in order to provide network-based data capture at point of sale, aligned with global standards. The platform supports digital card issuance for vehicles and drivers, enabling contactless and mobile payments, alongside virtual card solutions that were tailored to fleet use cases. Moreover, global acceptance spans fuel stations, EV charging networks, maintenance providers, and tolling systems.

The solutions integrate with mobility platforms, acquirer networks, and fleet management tools. Fleet programme owners will have the possibility to configure authorisation controls by vehicle, driver, merchant category, location, time, and transaction amount. The platform will also include real-time monitoring capabilities for fraud detection and spend policy enforcement.

Mastercard positions the launch as part of its broader commercial payments strategy, which focuses on connecting fragmented business-to-business payment flows through unified infrastructure. Moreover, the company will continue its commitment to simplifying B2B payments through the process of connecting fragmented commercial flows through a single, trusted infrastructure, as well as helping businesses of all sizes grow in complex operating environments.