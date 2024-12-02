Revolut Business has launched a comprehensive merchant acquiring solution in Singapore, integrating online, in-store, and mobile payment acceptance into its business platform.

The suite comprises four core products: Revolut Terminal for physical card acceptance, Revolut Pay for one-click checkout, Payment Links for instant payment requests, and a Payment Gateway for optimal integration with websites and apps. The offering targets businesses seeking to consolidate payment operations within a single platform, eliminating the need for multiple third-party providers.

Processing fees and settlement infrastructure

The platform offers processing fees starting from 0.5% plus USD 0.016 (SGD 0.02) per transaction, with charges applied only to successful payments. Refunds incur no additional costs. The system offers 24-hour settlement cycles, including weekends, and supports multi-currency processing across over 30 currencies. Merchants can hold and settle funds in multiple currencies to reduce foreign exchange costs.

The infrastructure includes fraud monitoring and AI-driven risk controls operating continuously. The company reports 99.99% uptime for the platform. Businesses can access Revolut's retail customer base of over 70 million users globally through the Revolut Pay checkout option.

Singapore market adoption and context

Revolut Business has recorded significant growth in Singapore between 2024 and 2025. Company data suggests that customer numbers increased nearly sevenfold, daily transactions grew tenfold, and daily payment volumes rose more than sixfold during this period. The launch of the suite of solutions for merchants follows research commissioned by Revolut in partnership with YouGov, which found that over 80% of Singapore-based businesses identify finance and administration as the most time-consuming operational area.

The merchant acquiring suite is already used by brands including Booking.com, Vueling, Kiwi, and Wizz Air. The Singapore launch reflects broader demand for integrated payment infrastructure among merchants operating across multiple sales channels.

The platform enables businesses to reconcile sales, manage foreign exchange payments, issue team cards, and access performance analytics from the same account used for payment acceptance. Ashley Thomas, Head of Strategy & Operations at Revolut Singapore, added the company's commitment to offering Singaporean merchants a single ecosystem that allows them to manage all sales, from online one-click checkouts to hardware-free in-person transactions. With this, they can centre their efforts on further expanding their business, not handling terminals.