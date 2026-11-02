Unipaas has expanded its white-label payments offering for vertical SaaS platforms to Ireland, powered by J.P. Morgan Payments.

Working with J.P. Morgan Payments, Unipaas is making its card acceptance and payment services available to platforms and businesses in Ireland, with plans to expand further into Europe. The expansion allows vertical software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms, which serve businesses in specific industries, to offer Unipaas’ white-labelled payment solutions to Irish companies selling online. The move builds on Unipaas’ existing business in the UK.

Embedded payments for vertical SaaS

With white-labelled payments, SaaS platforms can offer card acceptance and payment services to their business customers under their own brand, with Unipaas providing the technology and J.P. Morgan Payments acting as the acquirer. The offering includes fraud controls and transaction routing designed to improve authorisation outcomes. According to J.P. Morgan Payments, collaborations with providers such as Unipaas help its clients navigate local regulations, meet customer expectations, and expand into new markets.

David Avgi, Co-Founder and CEO of Unipaas, stated that the expansion into Ireland is driven by strong demand from both existing customers and the wider market. According to Avgi, the move allows Unipaas to support more vertical SaaS platforms and the businesses they serve with payment services designed to ensure continuity and simplify operations. He added that the company plans to keep developing its payment solutions as it expands further across Europe.

Building a European footprint

Ludovic Houri, Head of EMEA and APAC for Merchant Services at J.P. Morgan Payments, described Ireland as an innovation-led economy and a natural next step in the company’s work with Unipaas. According to Houri, combining modern technology platforms with J.P. Morgan Payments’ acquiring capabilities in Europe creates a scalable foundation for commerce across the continent.

For Unipaas, Ireland extends its presence beyond the UK, and both companies describe the move as a step towards wider European coverage. For J.P. Morgan Payments, partnerships with platform providers form part of its strategy to help merchants make transactions frictionless, reaching businesses through the software platforms they already use to run their operations.