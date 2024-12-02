European payments network TrueLayer has introduced Pay by Bank payments in Finland, with the option being available through Kustom Checkout and supported by Stripe.

As a result of this partnership, Kustom, a checkout solution in the Nordics, offering services to 24,000 online merchants, users can provide shoppers with a localised, instant bank payment option at checkout, facilitated by TrueLayer’s Open Banking technology and Stripe’s global payments infrastructure.

The launch is set to start in January 2026 and will soon be available to all Kustom merchants.

Serving merchants across Finland

Back in 2025, Stripe, which is an investor in TrueLayer, rolled out Pay by Bank, enabled by TrueLayer, in the UK, France, and Germany. With this launch in Finland, the companies take a step further, advancing their objective to deliver simplified, secure, and cost-efficient bank payments to more European markets.

The decision to select Finland as the next market for expansion is based on the country’s high level of online banking usage, which positions it among the most advanced markets for Pay by Bank adoption in Europe.

By working together, TrueLayer, Kustom, and Stripe intend to offer a localised payment experience that meets the needs and preferences of Finnish consumers. Kustom merchants will be able to deliver an additional, locally favoured method to pay, which brings more choice at checkout and better showcases how consumers across the country already shop online. When it comes to customers, they will benefit from an optimal checkout experience where they can pay directly from their bank account efficiently, without needing to manually enter card details or other data.

In addition to expanding to Finland with Pay by Bank, in September 2025, TrueLayer launched its services in Poland, including the Zloty as its third supported currency, together with GBP and EUR. The country represented TrueLayer’s 22nd live market, which showcased its solid position as a Pay by Bank provider in Europe.

