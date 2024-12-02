Europe-based TrueLayer has announced its official rollout in Poland, including the Zloty as its third supported currency, together with GBP and EUR.

Poland comes as TrueLayer's 22nd live market, underlining the company’s position as a Pay by Bank provider in Europe. The country, which has a fast-evolving digital economy, is one of Europe’s most developed payment markets. Despite having several solutions for pay-ins, the market still lacks an instant payout and refund experience, which creates a significant gap for businesses and their customers. By entering Poland, TrueLayer aims to solve these issues through its solutions.

TrueLayer’s offering in Poland

As of the announcement, businesses across Poland are set to be able to sign up to TrueLayer’s instant payouts product. The entry will allow Polish companies to benefit from:

Instant settlement, enabling them to receive funds instantly, improving cash flow and efficiency;

Minimised costs by bypassing expensive card networks and interchange fees;

Scaled success rates by decreasing failures with automatic retries and rerouting;

Real-time reconciliation, allowing them to receive instant updates.

Furthermore, the launch in Poland comes as the latest initiative during a period of expansion for TrueLayer, which aims to continue to grow its network and product suite across Europe. The company emphasised its commitment to giving Polish businesses and consumers a faster, safer, and lower-cost way to move money instantly.

Recently, TrueLayer expanded its collaboration with Stripe, supporting the latter in making its Pay by Bank service available in France and Germany. The move came after the launch of the same service in the UK, where it had been adopted by several merchants. Built on TrueLayer’s Open Banking infrastructure, Pay by Bank linked to a wide network of European bank accounts. Businesses leveraging Stripe in France and Germany were set to be able to integrate the payment method through the company’s platform.

For more information about TrueLayer, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.