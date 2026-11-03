Revolut has added Revolut Pay to Trendyol’s checkout, letting shoppers pay in one tap via account-to-account transfers instead of card details.

The integration embeds Revolut Pay as a native payment method in the online marketplace’s checkout. According to Revolut, almost all transactions through the integration run over account-to-account (A2A) rails rather than card networks. Purchases are verified using the biometric security of the Revolut app, and each order triggers an instant notification and live spending update in the app. Revolut has more than 80 million customers and 850,000 business clients.

Account-to-account checkout for marketplaces

Revolut positions A2A payments as a lower-cost alternative to card rails for large merchants, designed to reduce payment drop-off and processing delays at checkout. The approach reflects wider industry interest in one-click account-based payments, which respondents to a recent Token.io survey identified as essential for bank payments to compete with cards.

Clemence Fredenucci, Head of Growth for CEE at Revolut Business, stated that ecommerce in Central and Eastern Europe is growing and customers expect a checkout experience as simple as the rest of their digital lives. According to Fredenucci, integrating Revolut Pay into Trendyol removes traditional payment friction and rewards customer loyalty in real time, bringing one-click payments and boosted RevPoints rewards to Revolut’s customers in the region.

Linking payments and loyalty

The partnership connects online shopping with RevPoints, Revolut’s pan-European debit card loyalty programme. Until 18 November 2026, Trendyol customers paying with Revolut Pay will earn five times the usual RevPoints on their purchases. Points can be redeemed as cash discounts at checkout or exchanged for travel rewards, including airline miles and hotel stays, within the Revolut app.

Sunay Taş, Head of Global Payments at Trendyol Group, stated that the marketplace is always looking for ways to make shopping easier and more rewarding for customers. According to Taş, Revolut Pay adds another fast and secure payment option with additional benefits for shoppers, and marks another step towards a checkout experience that combines convenience, flexibility, and rewards.