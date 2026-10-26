NewsPayments

Token.io survey finds demand for recurring Pay by Bank payments

CP

Claudia Pincovski

26 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
Pay by BankOpen Bankingrecurring paymentsaccount-to-account payments
Countries:
United Kingdom

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