US-based payment orchestration provider Gr4vy introduced Grace as a feature built into its platform. The assistant is designed to show merchants what is shaping their payment outcomes, from performance gaps and potential revenue opportunities to areas where changes in payment strategy could improve results. It serves merchants working with a single payment service provider (PSP) as well as those connected to several, and is accessed through the Gr4vy Dashboard with existing login credentials.

Addressing fragmented payment data

Multi-PSP set-ups have given merchants more flexibility, but they have also made performance harder to assess. Single-PSP merchants face their own difficulties in tracing declines, authentication failures, and shifts in approval rates across markets, payment methods, and customer segments. Gr4vy cites a PYMNTS Intelligence report, which found that fragmented payment infrastructure is increasing operational complexity and reducing visibility across payment systems.

The company also points to its AI Insights pilot, where the most frequent merchant request was the ability to query payment data directly, without specialist knowledge or manual reporting. According to John Lunn, Founder and CEO of Gr4vy, the tool is meant to let anyone on a payments team ask questions in plain language and receive answers they can act on, instead of spending hours on manual analysis.

How Grace works

Grace analyses authorisation rates, declines, payment volumes, refunds, and retry performance across a merchant's connected PSPs. Tasks that previously involved navigating several reports, applying filters, or exporting data to spreadsheets can start with a single question. A merchant can ask why its approval rate fell the previous week and receive a breakdown of contributing factors, compare Visa performance by PSP and country, or investigate a failed transaction using its ID. For single-PSP merchants, the assistant can identify decline patterns, assess results by payment method or geography, and surface changes that standard dashboards may miss.

Whereas analytics from individual PSPs cover only activity within their own systems, Grace applies consistent metrics across all connected providers. It can show how often declined payments succeed on subsequent retries and how each PSP performs on those attempts, as well as compare results before and after routing rule changes. Follow-up questions refine findings without rebuilding reports, and responses combine written explanations with tables and charts. Grace also explains terminology such as decline codes and authentication processes, opening the analysis to finance, operations, product, and customer support teams.

Data controls and strategic fit

Grace runs within Gr4vy's payment infrastructure and pairs AI with tested payment calculations rather than AI-generated figures, so merchants can verify its findings. It accesses only the data the signed-in user is permitted to see, in line with existing access controls. Merchant data is not used to train AI models. The assistant works in an advisory capacity, offering analysis and recommendations without changing payment configurations.

The launch forms part of Gr4vy’s wider orchestration strategy. Its no-code platform gives merchants access to more than 400 payment methods, anti-fraud tools, and PSPs through a single integration. In a Thought Leader Insights piece for The Paypers, John Lunn argues that individual PSPs can only report on the transactions they process. An orchestration layer, by contrast, brings routing configurations and multi-provider performance into a single view, giving AI the context to link results to configuration decisions.