Mastercard and Bank of Jordan (BOJ) have formed a strategic collaboration to expand the use of digital payments in Jordan, Palestine, and Iraq. Under the agreement, Mastercard will be BOJ's sole provider across all types of cards and payment solutions, supporting the bank's plans for expansion, business growth, and digital transformation in the three markets.

New credit, debit, and prepaid cards

The partnership covers a new range of credit, debit, and prepaid cards for consumers, corporates, and SMEs, including the World Elite Mastercard card for affluent customers, launched under a single strategic framework covering BOJ's card products. World Elite cardholders will have access to The Mastercard Collection, which provides dining, entertainment, and travel benefits, including priority restaurant access and airport services at participating destinations.

BOJ will also use Mastercard's fraud prevention and risk management capabilities to secure customer onboarding, authentication, and payments. For entrepreneurs, SMEs, and corporates, the collaboration will provide domestic and cross-border payment options, value-added services including expense management, and global card acceptance through Mastercard's network. BOJ will also use Mastercard's digital technology to introduce new payment solutions.

Supporting BOJ's regional expansion

Saleh Rajab Hammad, CEO of BOJ, said the collaboration reflects the bank's commitment to meeting the changing needs of the financial services sector. He added that combining BOJ's knowledge of its markets with Mastercard's global capabilities will help the bank strengthen its services, support sustainable growth, and offer a more relevant banking experience to individuals and businesses as it expands its regional presence.

Saud Swar, Country Manager, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and other Levant at Mastercard, said the company works with ecosystem stakeholders to speed up digital transformation in its markets. He added that the long-term alliance with BOJ, which focuses on investment, technology deployment, and regional expansion, will help the bank introduce new customer propositions and use Mastercard's network to scale securely and efficiently.