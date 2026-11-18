KakaoBank has launched Apple Pay for its check cards, becoming the second issuer in South Korea to offer the service after Hyundai Card.

KakaoBank launched the service on 16 November 2026, three years and eight months after Hyundai Card introduced Apple Pay in South Korea in March 2023. iPhone and Apple Watch users can add KakaoBank check cards, including mini cards for teenagers aged 14 and over, to Apple Wallet and pay in stores and online, while iPad and Mac users can pay online and in apps without entering card or delivery details.

Scale of KakaoBank’s customer base

At the end of the third quarter of 2026, KakaoBank had 27.94 million customers and 20.57 million monthly active users, and its check card spending in the quarter totalled KRW 6.3 trillion (about USD 4.7 billion). The bank’s customer base is reportedly skewed towards younger users with a high share of iPhone ownership.

According to KakaoBank, the launch broadens customers’ payment choices, and the bank plans to adopt more global payment services while working openly on the standardisation and development of South Korea’s payment infrastructure. Before the official launch, the service was reportedly opened to general customers for about 100 minutes on 9 November during internal testing, with some users completing real payments.

NFC infrastructure and other issuers

South Korea’s payment infrastructure has changed since Apple Pay’s arrival. A transit function was added through T-money in July 2025, and fintechs such as Naver Pay and Toss have expanded NFC-enabled terminals through their entry into offline payments. Toss Payments has prepared its infrastructure for the launch, including notifying merchants that KakaoBank check cards support Apple Pay.

Major card issuers such as Shinhan Card and KB Kookmin Card have completed the required technical development and regulatory reviews, but have reportedly delayed launches over Apple Pay transaction fees and discussions about Samsung Pay becoming a paid service. Toss Bank, working with Hana Card, has also prepared an Apple Pay integration and passed the Financial Supervisory Service’s terms review in 2026.