India-based payments company Razorpay has gone live on Meta Business Agent in India, enabling customers to pay businesses within WhatsApp Business conversations. Meta Business Agent is an AI agent that answers customer questions, recommends products, and keeps conversations going for businesses on WhatsApp. When a customer is ready to buy, the agent generates a payment link powered by Razorpay.

Paying within the WhatsApp conversation

Customers can use the Razorpay payment link to pay with their preferred method, including UPI, cards, or net banking, without leaving the chat or switching apps. They can ask questions, browse products, and receive help in their own language on WhatsApp, even when the business owner is busy, before completing the purchase in the same conversation.

For small businesses, the agent can respond to customer queries while owners handle orders, inventory, or in-store customers, which may be especially useful during busy sales periods such as the festive season. Business owners decide when the agent is active, can join any conversation themselves, and can route specific queries to a person. The agent can also respond when enquiries arrive outside business hours, when sales might otherwise be lost.

Razorpay's work on agentic commerce

Rahul Kothari, Chief Operating Officer of Razorpay, said India's small businesses have long used WhatsApp to take orders and answer customer queries, and that the next challenge is helping customers move from product discovery to purchase. He added that Razorpay-powered payment links on Meta Business Agent allow businesses to turn these conversations into completed sales at scale.

Razorpay has been working on agentic commerce, in which AI assistants help consumers discover and buy products, and the partnership with Meta extends that work to WhatsApp, where many Indian businesses already communicate with their customers. The company says the aim is to bring customer conversations and payments closer together on the platforms where those conversations already take place.