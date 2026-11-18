Visa has launched the second phase of its Agentic Ready programme across Asia Pacific, shifting the focus from card issuers to the acceptance side of the payments chain. The new phase brings together acquirers, payment service providers (PSPs), payment gateways, and selected merchants to prepare for Visa transactions initiated by AI agents. The programme starts with more than 50 participants, and Visa expects further partners to join during 2027.

From issuer readiness to acceptance

The first phase, launched in the region in April 2026, centred on issuer readiness and ran in a controlled, production-grade environment using Visa credentials. According to the company, more than 100 issuers across ten markets in Asia Pacific have joined since then.

The second phase addresses the merchant side of the transaction. As personal AI assistants move from recommending products to building shopping carts and completing payments on consumers’ behalf, merchants face operational questions: how to identify a trusted agent, what that agent should be allowed to access, and how to support it through checkout, payment, and post-purchase service. T.R. Ramachandran, Head of Products and Solutions, Asia Pacific, Visa, said that agentic commerce can only scale if merchants and their payment providers can support these transactions securely and reliably while retaining control over the customer experience.

How the testing works

Acceptance partners will work with Visa to assess their existing systems, run agent-initiated Visa transactions in real-world environments, and identify gaps. Testing covers how participants recognise trusted agents and support agent-led discovery, checkout, and post-purchase interactions. It also examines payment capabilities, including tokenised credentials, authentication, and transaction processing. According to Visa, the approach is intended to reflect the needs of different markets, payment ecosystems, and merchant environments.

The participant list includes PSPs and payment companies such as Adyen, Checkout.com, Stripe, Fiserv, Nuvei, dLocal, Airwallex, Xendit, Razorpay, Pine Labs, and Toss Payments. Banks taking part include DBS Bank, OCBC, UOB, Maybank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, Hang Seng Bank, and Mizuho Bank, alongside card companies such as Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company and Rakuten Card.

Commerce enablers and platform capabilities

In parallel, Visa is working with a separate group of commerce enablers in the region, including Juspay, Shoplazza, SHOPLINE, Cleverbridge, CardInfoLink, Eats365 POS, and Reap Technologies. This work explores how agents can discover merchants’ products, build shopping carts, and connect to checkout and payment in real-world commerce settings.

Agentic Ready builds on Visa Intelligent Commerce, the company’s portfolio of initiatives for agentic commerce. Under the expanded programme, the Visa Acceptance Platform supports functions across the payment lifecycle, including acceptance across channels, credential management, fraud protection, and dispute resolution. Intelligence Commerce Connect is designed to support agentic commerce experiences across networks, payment schemes, commerce platforms, and agents.

Implications for the ecosystem

Through the process of extending the programme from issuers to acceptance partners, Visa is seeking to give both sides of a card transaction a common framework for testing agent-initiated payments. Participants can trial these experiences on the payment infrastructure they already use, rather than building separate systems. For acquirers, gateways, and PSPs, the phase offers a structured way to identify where their systems need adjustment to handle transactions in which an AI agent, rather than the consumer, initiates the purchase.