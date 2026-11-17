Silverflow has launched a modular in-person payments solution for acquirers, ranging from a direct API connection to a full end-to-end set-up.

The solution from Silverflow, a cloud-native card payment processing platform, includes three modules: a Gateway-to-Cloud API connection, Terminal-to-Cloud technology introduced in 2026, and a new Terminal Payment Application. Acquirers can choose the components they need, from direct host-to-host connectivity to the card networks to a complete end-to-end offering that includes smart Android terminal hardware running Silverflow’s payment application.

Removing the gateway layer

According to Silverflow, removing the gateway layer can leave acquirers with fewer vendors and technology dependencies, lower gateway costs, less operational complexity, and fewer potential points of failure, while giving them more control over their terminal infrastructure and merchant payment experience. The end-to-end option uses the Terminal-to-Cloud technology to connect terminals directly to the card networks.

The Silverflow Payment Application is hardware-agnostic and can run on any smart Android terminal, so acquirers can deploy it on their choice of device without rebuilding core payment logic. The solution extends Silverflow’s direct-to-network approach closer to the point of interaction between merchants and their customers.

Building blocks for acquirers

Acquirers can combine the modules according to their existing set-up. Some may need the full suite, while others with their own payment application and terminals may only need the Terminal-to-Cloud connection, and those with their own terminals, application, and gateway may only need the Gateway-to-Cloud connection, adding further modules as their needs change.

Paul Buying, Co-Founder, Technology at Silverflow, stated that the modular solution was designed for flexibility, allowing customers to choose the set-up that fits their needs, and that simplifying the in-person payment stack helps acquirers serve merchants with scalable, adaptable solutions and greater control over payments. Silverflow says the launch is part of its strategy to simplify the payment acceptance stack, offering cloud-native infrastructure across online and in-person payments through a single API to the card networks.