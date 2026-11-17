Nets Sweden has partnered with Yabie to combine its payment solutions with Yabie’s cloud-based point-of-sale software in one merchant offering.

Under the agreement, Nets, part of Nexi Group, can market, distribute, and resell Yabie’s software as part of its merchant offering in Sweden, combining payments, hardware, and POS software. Merchants in hospitality, retail, and services will have a single point of contact for setting up how they get paid, how they sell, and how they run their daily operations.

Payments and business software in one offering

Yabie’s platform supports sales and day-to-day operations and integrates payments, accounting, and other business systems, covering inventory and reporting. Combined with Nets’ payment solutions, it lets merchants manage key parts of their business in one place and spend less time on administration. The offering has launched commercially in Sweden first, with possible expansion into further markets subject to agreement between the companies.

Louise Richardson, Country General Manager for Nets Sweden, stated that customers want simpler ways to manage their payments and their business. According to Richardson, adding Yabie’s POS software to Nets’ merchant offering gives businesses in hospitality, retail, and services a single integrated solution for payments, hardware, and software that makes customer service and operations easier.

Yabie’s partner-led growth

For Yabie, the partnership is part of a partner-led expansion in Europe, in which acquirers, banks, payment service providers, and independent software vendors offer its software to their merchants as part of their own propositions. Pedram Tadayon, CEO of Yabie Group, stated that most businesses see payments and software as one thing: running their business.

According to Tadayon, combining Yabie’s software, built through years of working with merchants, with Nets and Nexi’s scale and payments expertise creates a single place for merchants to manage customers, get paid, sell, and run their operations. Founded in Sweden in 2017, Yabie serves merchants directly in Sweden and through partners across Europe, with fiscalisation built in across 15 markets.