Euronet has partnered with Getnet to integrate its Tax Free VAT refund services into Getnet’s payment terminals for merchants in Spain.

Merchants using the payment infrastructure of Getnet, Santander Group’s merchant payments business, will be able to access Euronet’s Tax Free capabilities directly through their payment terminals, bringing the VAT refund process for eligible international shoppers into the payment journey. The companies say this aims to make Tax Free transactions faster for shoppers and reduce the operational and administrative work for merchants.

Card-based eligibility checks at the terminal

The solution combines Euronet’s Tax Free technology with an Android-based application on the payment terminal, so merchants can accept payments and issue Tax Free documents on a single device without separate hardware or manual processes. Based on the country associated with the payment card, the terminal identifies shoppers who may be eligible for a VAT refund and guides staff through the process, including generating and printing the required documents.

According to the companies, the automated workflow can reduce processing time and manual intervention, simplify operations, and give store staff more time for customer service. Nikos Fountas, EVP and CEO Payments Infrastructure Americas and EMEA at Euronet, stated that the partnership is an important step in the company’s strategy to make Tax Free services simpler, more digital, and more closely integrated with payments.

Value-added services for acquirers

According to Fountas, the partnership also shows how Euronet can embed value-added services into the payment ecosystem, allowing banks and acquirers to offer more capabilities to their merchants. Rubén Justel, CEO of Getnet Europe, stated that the collaboration lets Getnet integrate Tax Free capabilities directly into the payment journey, making the process easier for merchants and more convenient for international shoppers.

For Getnet, which operates as an acquirer across Iberia and Latin America, the service complements its acquiring and omnichannel payment offerings. US-based Euronet has operated for more than 30 years, serves clients in over 200 countries and territories, and processed more than 20 billion transactions across its network in 2025.