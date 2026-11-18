Visa and Samsung Electronics have made Visa Scan to Pay available on Samsung Wallet, starting with users in Australia and Singapore, allowing consumers to make QR payments with their Visa cards on Galaxy devices at participating merchants. The service builds on Samsung Wallet's existing contactless payments and is aimed in particular at consumers paying while travelling abroad, at restaurants, shops, transport hubs, and small businesses.

QR payments while travelling

Galaxy users can open QR payments in Samsung Wallet with a swipe, scan a participating merchant's QR code, and authorise the transaction. Participating merchants display supported QR acceptance marks, including Alipay+ in Malaysia and Hong Kong, FOMO Pay in Singapore for non-Singapore wallets, Lakala in mainland China, VNPay in Vietnam, and OpenRice and Octopus in Hong Kong. Samsung Knox protects Samsung Wallet through encryption and biometric authentication.

Australia and Singapore are the initial markets to go live, with further markets to follow. When Visa launched Scan to Pay across Asia-Pacific in November 2025, it named Samsung Wallet among its wallet partners. T.R. Ramachandran, Head of Products and Solutions, Asia Pacific at Visa, said consumers expect simple, secure, and trusted payment experiences when travelling abroad, and that the launch expands consumer choice and supports the adoption of digital payments in the region.

Part of Visa Pay

Visa Scan to Pay forms part of Visa Pay, which connects wallet providers and payment apps to Visa's network, allowing users to pay online, in app, and in person at more than 175 million Visa-accepting merchant locations worldwide. Visa Scan to Pay supports interoperable QR payments through wallets and bank apps, allowing merchants to accept more payment methods.

Carl Nordenberg, Vice President and Regional Head of mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Southeast Asia and Oceania, said Samsung Wallet was designed to make everyday experiences simpler and more secure for Galaxy users, and that adding Scan to Pay gives users another way to make purchases at home and abroad. Samsung Wallet combines payments, digital credentials, and other everyday items in one app.