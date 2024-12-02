Thunes has launched its real-time cross-border payments solution in Saudi Arabia so its members can deliver instant payouts directly to bank accounts and wallets in SAR.

The initiative aims to improve transactions for both individuals and businesses through its Direct Global Network, enabling its members to transfer funds in the Kingdom in Saudi Riyals.

Expanding international payments accessibility in Saudi Arabia

For 46% of individuals living abroad, sending money back home is a financial habit, often part of monthly budgeting. Thunes’ 2025 Report: Money Without Borders shows that 65% of expatriates see transaction speed as a key factor when deciding how to send money. The company wants to comply with this need by connecting directly with the Saudi banking network to deliver faster, more cost-efficient, and transparent transfers when compared to traditional payment methods.

Experts point out that the Kingdom’s financial sector is currently undergoing a shift towards digital solutions, with the demand for faster and more reliable cross-border payments being on the rise. The launch of real-time payments in Saudi Arabia offers Thunes’ members the tools they need to meet these demands and improve their ability to serve customers and businesses.

Speed is the number one reason people choose a cross-border payment method, ahead of exchange rates (44%), hidden fees (35%), and slow transfers (27%). As fast payouts become a necessity in international payments, Thunes’ direct payout solution allows users to deliver instant, secure, and transparent transfers into one of the Middle East’s most dynamic and emerging economies, according to the company. With the recent launch, Thunes strengthens its position in the market and supports financial inclusion by enabling millions to participate actively and more easily in the global money movement landscape.

Nine out of 10 expats seek a smarter way to send money, and 15% are sending money back to themselves. This is why Thunes also aims to offer a Me2Me service, enabling individuals to top up a bank account or mobile wallet in their home country directly through their home country banking or wallet app.

