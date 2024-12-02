Liberis launches BNPL solution in partnership with Vagaro

Liberis has launched its first Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) financing product in the US through a partnership with business management platform Vagaro. The initiative aims to expand small business access to financing options directly within the checkout experience. Through this collaboration, Vagaro will integrate Pay with Liberis as Capital for Hardware, allowing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to finance purchases such as hardware or point-of-sale equipment.

Funding will range from USD 500 up to USD 10,000, though the initial rollout is limited to USD 3,000. Payments will be automatically deducted as a set percentage of future revenue, with no penalties for early repayment. Funds are disbursed directly to Vagaro, ensuring a streamlined transaction process for merchants.

Addressing financing barriers in niche service sectors

The embedded financing tool was developed jointly by Liberis and Vagaro to address specific funding challenges faced by small companies in the beauty, wellness, and fitness sectors. Representatives from Liberis noted that businesses in these industries often struggle with fragmented access to financing and require solutions tailored to their revenue cycles.

By embedding the BNPL function within Vagaro’s platform, merchants can manage repayments and access financial information directly through their dashboard. The new offering also connects to Vagaro’s other funding solutions powered by Liberis, including Vagaro Capital.

Vagaro officials said the collaboration with Liberis was designed to simplify financing for merchants and reduce barriers to obtaining growth-related funding. The company highlighted that the joint product represents an effort to prioritise merchant needs and improve access to capital. Pay with Liberis is currently available to Vagaro customers in the US, with expansion into additional markets planned for 2026.