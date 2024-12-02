Klarna introduces tiered membership plans across UK and EU

Klarna has expanded its services in the United Kingdom and the European Union with the introduction of a four-tier membership programme. The programme is aimed at offering travel, cashback, and lifestyle benefits to its users. The new plans, which are named Core, Plus, Premium, and Max, are designed to provide structured access to a range of perks typically associated with premium credit cards, but without linking them to borrowing or debt.

The company stated that the Premium and Max tiers, newly added to its offering, mark a step towards expanding its role from a payments provider to a more comprehensive digital banking platform. These memberships include benefits such as airport lounge access, travel insurance, and digital subscriptions from brands including The New York Times, Headspace, Vogue and GQ.

Expanding beyond payments

According to Klarna officials, the membership structure was designed to simplify how users access lifestyle and financial benefits, eliminating the need for spending thresholds or hidden fees commonly found in traditional reward systems. Instead of encouraging higher spending to unlock perks, the plans offer set monthly fees that provide users with predetermined rewards.

The company noted that this approach consolidates travel, lifestyle, and digital rewards into one transparent subscription, aiming to streamline what has often been a complex system of credit-linked rewards. Klarna also reported that its membership base has surpassed one million users globally, positioning this expansion as a significant step in its ongoing effort to operate as a full-scale digital bank.

A representative from Klarna said the programme reflects the company’s objective to provide financial products that prioritise transparency and consumer control. They added that the membership model was part of an effort to reshape perceptions of value in financial services by separating premium experiences from debt-based spending.