TenPay Global, the cross-border payment platform of Tencent, and Mastercard have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore cross-border payment interoperability and opportunities in agentic payments. The agreement covers three areas: QR code acceptance for international visitors in the Chinese mainland, remittances into the Weixin/WeChat ecosystem, and AI-enabled commerce. The companies describe the collaboration as proposed, and the MoU sets out areas the two parties intend to explore rather than defined product launches.

QR payments for inbound travellers

The announcement follows a rise in inbound travel to the Chinese mainland. According to Mastercard data, inbound spending in the Chinese mainland grew 51.3% year on year in the 12 months to June 2026. Between January and August 2026, transactions made with international digital wallets via Weixin Pay in the Chinese mainland increased 81.8% in number and 80.6% in value year on year.

Under the MoU, TenPay Global and Mastercard plan to combine their capabilities in payment processing, currency conversion, risk management, and fraud prevention. The stated objective is to allow international visitors to pay with the digital wallets and issuer apps they already use at QR-enabled merchants in the Chinese mainland, while giving those merchants wider access to international customers. Both companies also intend to engage digital wallet providers, financial institutions, and payment service providers to broaden participation in cross-border QR payments.

The collaboration builds on Mastercard’s payment facilitation initiatives in the Chinese mainland and on Mastercard Wallet Pay, a portfolio of solutions designed to support interoperability across digital wallets and card-based payments.

Remittances through Mastercard Move

The two companies already work together on cross-border remittances and plan to extend this through Mastercard Move, allowing more overseas senders to transfer money into the Weixin ecosystem. Mastercard Move brings together the company’s money movement capabilities and supports transfers across more than 200 countries and territories and over 150 currencies. It reaches nearly 17 billion endpoints and 95% of the world’s banked population.

Beyond remittances, the partners will examine opportunities in payment interoperability, wallet development, cross-border payment infrastructure, security, and fraud prevention. This process also includes assessing how Mastercard’s value-added services could support future developments within the wider Weixin/WeChat ecosystem.

The MoU also looks further ahead to agentic commerce, as the companies plan to explore how the interoperability, trust, and security principles applied to cross-border payments could carry over to this area. Solutions under consideration include Mastercard Agent Pay, Mastercard Agent Connect, and Virtual C-Suite, with the aim of scaling AI-enabled commerce for consumers and merchants.

TenPay Global’s role in the Weixin ecosystem

TenPay Global comprises a network of licensed financial institutions under Tencent. It connects the Weixin ecosystem with global payment partners and international users, providing services across cross-border remittances, cross-border consumption, global collections, and global acquiring.

Taken together, the areas covered by the MOU address two inbound flows into the Weixin ecosystem: spending by international visitors at local merchants and money transfers from overseas senders. Agentic payments are positioned as a subsequent phase, extending the same infrastructure and partnership framework to AI-driven transactions.