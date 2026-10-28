UAE-based Telr has partnered with CreditPool to launch Telr Multi-Card Payments, letting customers split one purchase across several cards.

The service is available only on Telr’s payment pages, and the two companies describe it as the first of its kind in the MENA region. Shoppers can divide the value of a single transaction between several bank cards at checkout. This means a purchase that exceeds the limit or available balance on one card can still be completed.

Targeting declines caused by insufficient funds

Khalil Alami, Founder and CEO of Telr, identified insufficient funds as the most common reason for payment declines. The service’s goal is to solve this issue. Combining cards allows a transaction that would otherwise fail to be approved. Telr expects the feature to help merchants increase sales and average order values and reduce cart abandonment. Customers can also collect rewards from several cards on the same purchase.

Rafik Ibrahim, Co-Founder and CEO of CreditPool, noted that the aim is to remove the constraints that single-card limits place on shoppers. The official pointed to Telr’s payments expertise, which made it a suitable partner for a secure multi-card checkout. In addition, Ibrahim added that the launch is meant to help merchants capture additional revenue while improving the customer journey.

Licensing and regulatory roles

CreditPool is a payment technology platform built in the UAE. It operates as a Technology Service Provider (TSP), integrating with licensed payment infrastructure partners. The company does not issue credit cards or hold customer funds. Under this model, Telr performs the regulated acquiring and processing, while CreditPool supplies the technology that splits a single transaction across multiple cards.

Telr holds a Retail Payment Services licence from the Central Bank of the UAE. In Saudi Arabia, it is certified as a Payment Technical Service Provider and operates under the authorisation and oversight of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). The company is also PCI DSS Level 1 certified and has NESA certification, both of which relate to security and the resilience of its payment infrastructure.

Telr’s market presence and product range

Telr serves businesses in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Jordan. Through a single integration, it combines its own payment technology and regional acquiring with access to local and international payment methods, including major card schemes and digital wallets. Beyond processing, Telr offers social commerce, QR payments, digital invoicing, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), and merchant financing. Multi-card functionality adds a further option at checkout.

The feature follows several other additions to Telr’s platform in 2026. In May 2026, the company added Google Pay to its payment gateway across the Middle East. This completed its support for the three major digital wallets, alongside Apple Pay and Samsung Pay. Similar to the CreditPool service, that integration was aimed at reducing checkout friction and improving conversion for merchants.

More recently, in September 2026, Telr partnered with MoneyHash to make its regional acquiring capabilities available through MoneyHash’s orchestration platform, so that businesses could add Telr to a multi-provider set-up without building a separate direct integration.