Telr, a Dubai-based online payment gateway, has announced the addition of Google Pay to its payment platform, enabling businesses across its regional footprint to offer customers instant checkout using cards stored in their Google Wallet without re-entering payment details.

The launch completes Telr's support for all three major digital wallets, joining Apple Pay and Samsung Pay already available on the platform.

The integration uses tokenization, encryption, and advanced authentication to protect payment data throughout the transaction process. For merchants, the addition of Google Pay is designed to reduce checkout friction and improve conversion rates by offering a faster transaction experience to customers who already use Google Wallet for payments.

Platform context and ecosystem positioning

Telr provides a single integration giving merchants access to a range of global and local payment methods alongside additional commerce tools, including social commerce, QR payments, digital invoicing, buy now, pay later, and financing solutions. The addition of Google Pay extends the wallet coverage of that ecosystem, allowing Telr merchants to serve customers across the major mobile wallet platforms without requiring separate integrations.

The launch reflects growing adoption of digital wallet payments in the Middle East, where contactless and mobile-first payment experiences have seen significant uptake across consumer demographics. For merchants operating through a single payment gateway, wallet coverage across all three major platforms reduces the risk of checkout abandonment among customers whose preferred wallet is unavailable at the point of purchase.

Khalil Alami, Founder and CEO of Telr, said Google Pay enables merchants to offer a faster, more secure payment option, helping them meet customer expectations and grow with confidence.

Recently, Telr integrated Jaywan, the UAE's national card payment scheme, across its merchant network. Through this, Telr merchants were set to be able to accept Jaywan-branded cards at checkout, adding a nationally issued payment method together existing international schemes.